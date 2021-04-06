IPL 2021: 2 key foreign players to miss Delhi Capitals' opening match vs Chennai Super Kings

In what comes as a huge blow to Delhi Capitals, the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are set to miss DC’s opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Rabada and Nortje arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and will now undergo a week of quarantine before joining the squad for the lucrative T20 tournament. The South African pace duo was retained by Delhi Capitals following a terrific show in IPL 2020 in the UAE, where they ended up as runner’s up.

"Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday," the franchise said in a statement.

"Rabada and Nortje will be in quarantine for one week," it added.

The South African players, who are part of IPL 2021 and participated in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan, left on Monday to join their respective IPL franchises. As a result, they will miss the final ODI between South Africa and Pakistan.

Earlier, DC appointed youngster Rishabh Pant as the skipper of their side for IPL 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

DC would be looking to take another step in IPL and bag their maiden IPL trophy as the cricketing world gear up for the mega festival, starting from April 9.