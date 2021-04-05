Maharashtra government clears deck for IPL, allows franchises to practice after 8pm at Wankhede Stadium

The Maharashtra government on Monday paved the way for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to take place in the COVID-19-struck Mumbai while allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel back to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

Due to a record surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday announced night curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays under their ‘Break the Chain’ initiative. The guidelines are to be implemented from this evening.

However, the state government has exempted IPL teams from their latest announcement while allowing them to practice beyond 8 pm, provided there is "strict adherence to bio-bubble". The IPL 2021 starts in Chennai on April 9.

"Considering the match-timings, teams practicing at the CCI and MCA are scheduled to practice in 2 sessions -- from 4pm to 6.30pm and 7.30pm to 10pm," wrote Srirang Gholap, Under Secretary of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department, in a letter issued to the BCCI.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Super League 6 bio-secure bubble was compromised on several occasions: PCB

Mumbai is due to host 10 IPL 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and nine of them are to start at 7:30 pm. The first game at the Wankhede is due on April 10 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai recorded more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

"...permission has been requested for teams and the IPL staff (to) be allowed to practice inside the grounds after 8pm and they may be allowed free movement from the ground to their respective hotels after the said time.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not batting today': Ricky Ponting opens up on Prithvi Shaw's refusal to train during IPL 2020

"Accordingly, permission is being hereby accorded for the said request subject to scrupulous adherence to the bio-bubble," stated the letter, according to PTI.

In a related development and a major relief to the Mumbai Cricket Association, it is learnt that most of the Wankhede's 10 ground-staff members, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, have now tested negative.

(From PTI inputs)