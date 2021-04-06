Residents near Wankhede Stadium appeal Maharashtra CM to shift IPL 2021 venue

With the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai set to host 10 matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, starting April 9, local residents near Marine Drive have urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to change the venue amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state including the capital Mumbai – the worst affected city.

In a letter to CM Thackerey, a local resident from D Road – just across the Wankhede Stadium – have urged the authorities to shift IPL 2021 matches from the iconic venue as it is located in a residential area.

On Monday, a large number of people were seen standing outside a team hotel near Nariman Point in a bid to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. And the local residents are fearing that incidents like this could help the dreaded virus to spread.

Notably, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai isn’t hosting any IPL 2021 matches with the iconic Wankhede Stadium being the host of all 10 games in the city.

Ashit Shroff, a resident of D-Road across Wankhede Stadium, who is also a member of the Marine Drive Residents' Association, has raised concern on behalf of all the residents regarding their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resident, in his letter which has been duly received by the Maharashtra government on e-mail, said that loud noises and strong lighting affect the senior citizens living in the area while also saying that matches are bound to create parking issues for the D-Road residents.

He added, "On one hand, the city is deeply affected by COVID-19, and the state government is compelled to restrict religious and social activities like marriages, deaths, etc and contrary to this in these difficult times an IPL Cricket match of such a magnitude lasting over several days is permitted."

"We urge change in the location of IPL match to DY Patil stadium or any other venue which is in a non-residential area," he appealed.

In the letter, the residents have raised the concern of fans gathering outside the stadium and hotels to see the cricketers passing in their busses.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a guideline for the fresh restrictions amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state including night curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays under their ‘Break the Chain’ initiative.

However, the authorities have cleared the deck for IPL franchises to practice post 8pm given all the bio-bubble protocols are followed strictly.

Mumbai is due to host 10 IPL 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and nine of them are to start at 7:30 pm. The first game at the Wankhede is due on April 10 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.