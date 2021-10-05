IPL 2021: MI vs RR- Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

IPL 2021 edition is nearing its conclusion as 50 matches have been done and dusted. Before we enter the playoffs stage, there are a few riveting encounters left in the group stages as the defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the one-time winners Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 51 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Both MI and RR have been far from impressive this season. While RR have shown some brilliance from time to time, they are at the sixth position with 5 wins from 12 encounters. MI also have the same number of wins and losses but find themselves languishing on the seventh spot due to a poor net run-rate. For the unversed, both sides are alive in the playoffs race but really need to pull up their socks and attain some big wins to move ahead.

For RR, they need to win both their games. MI need to emerge on top in the remaining games and also hope for RR to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are favourites to take the vacant fourth-playoffs spot at the moment.

Ahead of the clash, here's a look at the head-to-head, trivia, stats and squads for both sides:

Head-to-head

In 23 games, MI lead RR 12-11 as both sides have been involved in some humdingers in the past. Hence, there isn't much to separate between both teams as match 51 promises to be an enthralling affair.

ALSO READ | RR vs MI, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match?

Stats

One of the main reasons for MI's failures this season has been their scoring rate against spinners in the UAE leg. It stands at 6.11 rpo. They are only better than Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have fared much worse with a run-rate of 6.05

Trivia

This will be the first time that both sides will meet at Sharjah. They two teams have only played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi whenever they met in the UAE in IPL history. In UAE, both sides met twice, with a 1-1 scoreline.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, RR vs MI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh