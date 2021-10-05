RR vs MI, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match?

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday (October 05). Both teams are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, however, Mumbai Indians are not guaranteed of qualification even if they win their remaining two matches.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed seventh on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches and the worst net run rate among all four teams in the fray to seal the final fourth spot in the playoffs. MI will have to beat Rajasthan on Tuesday to ensure they remain alive in the competition as a defeat will confirm their exit.

MI might not still make it even if they win their remaining two matches due to their inferior net run rate, however, Rohit & Co. will be hoping to finish on a high with two victories in a row and expect the other results to go in their favour. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have their fate in their own hands.

They are currently placed sixth with ten points from 12 matches and have to win both their matches to qualify for the playoffs without needing a favour from any other team. They face their direct-rivals MI and KKR in their next two games.

Samson & Co. had pulled off a stunning seven-wicket win against MS Dhoni's CSK in their last game to keep their playoffs hopes alive and will be riding high on confidence against MI when the two teams square off in Sharjah on Tuesday. Since 2018, RR have managed five wins in just seven meetings against Mumbai Indians and will be backing themselves to make it six wins tonight.

RR vs MI, IPL 2021 today match prediction: Rajasthan Royals earned a thumping seven-wicket win over CSK in their last game, chasing down the target of 190 runs with as many as 15 balls to spare. Despite missing a number of stars, RR youngsters have ensured the Samson-led side has punched above their weight in UAE. They seem favourites against a struggling Mumbai Indians side and should come out on top on Tuesday.