IPL 2021, RR vs MI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

Match 51 of the IPL 2021 edition will see two struggling sides in the form of defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) face the one-time winners Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday evening (October 05). For the unversed, both sides remain alive in the playoffs race but are closer to the elimination door as their chances remain slim as ever.

For MI, they need to win their remaining two encounters -- versus RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) -- to improve their net run-rate and also hope for RR to do them a favour by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are most likely to walk into the playoffs as the fourth-ranked side. On the other hand, RR need to win both their games at any cost -- versus MI and KKR. If they lose any of the two games, they will have to depend upon other results to sneak into the last four.

As RR have competed very well versus MI and currently occupy a spot above the seventh-ranked Rohit & Co., they will take some confidence before heading into the tie. However, their inconsistency will be put to test. It seems likely that viewers will witness a very close match as the playoffs race continues to remain complex.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.