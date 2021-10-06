IPL 2021: Man of many talents! Rohit Sharma imitates MI legends, shares video on Instagram - WATCH

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) haven't been at their very best in the IPL 2021 edition. The defending champions and five-time winners still remain alive in the playoffs race, however, the Mumbai franchise have a tough battle with the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in order to grab the fourth spot.

Despite MI having lots to do in order to qualify for the playoffs, the 34-year-old Rohit has been at his cheeky best off the 22-yard cricket strip. Recently, Rohit turned into a prankster and hilariously trolled his wife Ritika Sajdeh, sharing the video on his official Instagram handle. On Wednesday (October 6), Rohit once again entertained his fans and came up with a hilarious video where he imitated some of the legendary cricketers, such as Sachin Tendulkar, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene and Harbhajan Singh.

Here's Rohit's on-point imitation of the legendary players:

While the comment section is filled with many names, Rohit imitated MI's former skippers Tendulkar, Bhajji and current head coach Jayawardene.

On Tuesday (October 5), Rohit-led MI pulled off a thumping win over one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in match 51. Asking RR to bat first, Rohit & Co. rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile's 4-fer and Jimmy Neesham's three-wicket haul to bundle out RR for a mere 90. In reply, MI chased down the total with 8 wickets and 70 balls to spare.

Rohit-led MI, thus, remain in contention for the fourth playoffs spot. However, they still need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a big margin and hope for RR to beat KKR to progress into the last four.