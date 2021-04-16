IPL 2021- 'I was gonna run back': Chris Morris talks about Sanju Samson denying single against Punjab Kings

IPL's most expensive Chris Morris proved his worth after guiding Rajasthan Royals to their first win in the IPL 2021 as they beat Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The Proteas smashed four sixes in the last two overs against Kagiso Rabada and Tom Curran to help his team come back from behind to seal the victory.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 - Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast, stats - All you need to know

This innings left several experts and Rajasthan Royals fan wondering what the result of their Punjab Kings' clash be if Sanju Samson would have taken a run and given the strike to Morris to face the final ball.

“I was gonna run back no matter what because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly. People underestimate how fast I run. Sanju was hitting it like a dream that night. I wouldn't have been too upset if he had hit the last ball for a six,” said Morris.

IN PICS| From Dhoni to Kohli: Highest-paid players with mind-boggling salaries in IPL 2021

Royals needed 5 runs off 2 balls against Punjab Kings but Samson refused to take the run in the very next ball and wanted to finish off things in style.

Rajasthan Royals had a bad start against Delhi Capitals as their top order including skipper Sanju Samson returned to the pavilion within the powerplay.

However, the wickets did not stop falling for the Royals as Dube and Parag got out cheaply. A crucial 38-run partnership between Miller and Tewathia but Rabada brought the breakthrough.

Miller scored a brave 62 runs off 43 balls and opened the six account for the night. Chris Morris' last-minute smash-fest took Rajasthan over the line. The most expensive buy-in IPL history smashed four sixes and brought his team back from another loss. Rajasthan open their account in the IPL 2021.