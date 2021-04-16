PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 - Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast, stats - All you need to know

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Punjab Kings had a good start to the tournament as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday. Skipper KL Rahul continued his form from the previous season and is expected to play a vital role for his team. Punjab Kings bowler, however, were smashed all around the park and they will be looking to redeem themselves against Chennai, who dominated the Punjab bowlers last year.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, did not have a dream start under MS Dhoni this year. They suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals and sit at the bottom of the table. Chennai bowlers too were smashed all around the park in their previous fixture and they will be looking to bowl the right length this time around.

PITCH REPORT:

Wankhede is a batter's paradise so it is expected to be a high-run scoring match. The pitch overs seam and swing to the pacers but not much luck for spinners here. Last night, (DC vs RR) the slower delivery fetched plenty of wickets. Toss will be crucial because of dew.

WEATHER FORECAST:

Today's temperature in Mumbai is 32°c. Day's maximum temperature would hover at 34°c, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 27°c. The skies will be partly cloudy but there are no chances of rain.

STATS:

Chennai Super Kings dominate the head-to-head stats against Punjab Kings (14-9).