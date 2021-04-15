IPL 2021- Rajasthan Royals win a thriller against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals win a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium as they come from behind to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets in Match 7 of IPL 2021.

Unadkat magic!

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision paid off as Unadkat managed to get rid of the openers within the the powerplay. Marcus Stoinis was out for a nought leaving a big responsibility on skipper Rishabh Pant.

(Photograph:Twitter)