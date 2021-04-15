IPL 2021- 'You are not going to get the Orange Cap': Riyan Parag reveals skipper Virat Kohli's advice

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag is an exciting prospect in this year's Indian Premier League. The young gun smashed 25 off 11 deliveries in Rajasthan Royals’ first match of IPL 2021 while chasing a mammoth total set by the Punjab Kings.

Parag has now revealed an important advice from RCB skipper Virat Kohli, that he received last year. The 19-year-old said that Indian skipper Kohli asked him not to focus on the Orange Cap and urged the youngster to focus on getting the crucial 20 or 30 runs to take the team over the line.

“No, it doesn’t actually [if not getting a lot of chances to bat matters to him]. I had a chat with Virat Kohli during the last IPL. He specifically told me that ‘you are not going to get the Orange Cap. You bat at No. 5 or No. 6 so there is no point in you thinking about the Orange Cap. You just think about how you can get those crucial 20 or 30 runs and when you get the chance to go in at a crucial phase, just think how you can get the team through.’ So that really fit in my mind and now I don’t think about how many runs I’m getting, I just think how my runs are benefiting the team,” said Parag in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Parag went on to say that IPL is one such tournament where a cricketer can come across the best players in the world.

“Mentally, it has been a big positive impact. When you play for your state, you get to play India’s best players. But when you play IPL, you get to share the dressing room with players like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer. These are top current international cricket players. And then when you come up against people like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, it makes you mentally very strong,” concluded Parag.