IPL 2020: Will have more fun in playoffs than we had in last 2 months, says RCB's Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) successfully secured a place in the playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 courtesy a better net run-rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. While RCB finished fourth in the league stage of IPL 2020, they will be heading into the knockouts on the back of four consecutive defeats.

RCB will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday and ahead of the do-or-die match, RCB skipper Virat Kohli promised the fans that that his team will look to have more fun in the knockouts than they did in the league matches.

RCB took to social media platforms to share a video where captain Kohli, head coach Simon Katich among others were seen delivering pep-talk ahead of the playoffs.

"I want all of us to be in a positive mindset. I promise you we will have more fun in this next week than we had in two and a half months,” said Kohli in the video shared by RCB.

Whereas Katich congratulated the players for grabbing the playoffs spot but added that they have to look for the opportunities and grab them on Friday against SRH.

“Well done on a fantastic achievement of reaching the playoffs. It obviously requires a lot of hard work, so well done on that. The finish hasn’t been as planned but what’s done is done," said Katich.

“We can now look for the opportunity which comes up on Friday and grab that opportunity. The things that stand for me is that certain guys played according to their role in our last game. One obviously was Shahbaz [Ahmed]; he picked his first wicket in the IPL,” he added.

RCB are one of the three active teams to have never won the Indian Premier League despite being part of the tournament since 2008. The Kohli-led outfit will now have to win two matches on the bounce if they want to qualify to the final.

