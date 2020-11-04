IPL 2020: No one wants to face Mumbai Indians, says Shane Bond ahead of MI vs DC Qualifier 1

Defending champions Mumbai Indians ended the group stage action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with a top-spot finish with 18 points to their name as they became the first team to qualify to the playoffs of IPL 2020 playoffs.

With Mumbai Indians finishing first and Delhi Capitals finishing second, two teams will lock horns in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 on Thursday. Ahead of their first qualifier, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said no side wants to face MI in knockout games due to the match-winning players they have at their helm.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are in sensational form with the bat and have notched up over 400 runs in the ongoing IPL 2020. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have led the Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack impressively and are in race for the Purple Cap.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator - Schedule, dates, venues and more

“Our bowling line up is also as good as anyone in the tournament and I think we are the team that no one really wants to play because they know we play well and we can do some damage. We have won tight games and that makes a huge difference," Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond said in a virtual press conference.

After resting some key players in their last league game against SRH, MI suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat. However, Bond is not worried about the outcome of the match against SRH, which was a dead rubber for the Mumbai outfit.

ALSO READ: Unfit for Australia, fit for IPL: Rohit injury intrigues many

“Obviously, we did not play well against SRH but it was one of those days where we knew we have qualified so the game did not have any impact on our tournament. I think everybody is excited about what awaits us against the Delhi Capitals and we are looking forward to it," he added.

“I think both of our boys enjoyed the rest and we now have our bowling squad and everybody has played a game so it puts us in a really good position," Bond said.

