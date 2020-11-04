IPL 2020 Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator - Schedule, dates, venues and more

The final four of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was decided on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s emphatic 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in what was the last group stage match. With SRH winning their final match against MI, the David Warner-side qualified to the playoffs, shattering the dreams of Kolkata Knight Riders – on the basis of net run-rate – for the second season on the trot.

The IPL 2020 playoffs will feature four teams in Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A total of three matches will be played ahead of the IPL 2020 final to decide the two finalist of the T20 tournament, being played in the UAE.

The difference in points between team finishing first and last in the points table

IPL 2018: 8 (SRH 18, DD 10)

IPL 2019: 7 (MI 18, RCB 11)

IPL 2020: 6 (MI 18, RR 12)

The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 is set to be played between the top 2 sides – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final of IPL 2020.

The Eliminator of IPL 2020 will be played between the third and fourth sides – Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of Eliminator will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 to decide the second finalist of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator - Schedule, Venue, Teams and Dates