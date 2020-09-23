IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Jason Holder as Mitch Marsh gets ruled out due to ankle injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday announced the signing of Jason Holder with the West Indies Test skipper replacing Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an ankle injury.

Marsh suffered the ankle injury during their IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Marsh tweaked his ankle while bowling the fourth delivery of his first over and couldn’t even complete his spell. He was taken off immediately.

However, Marsh showed brilliant professionalism by walking into bat at No. 10 but was unable to help SRH win the match due to the pain in his ankle. He was caught out in the first delivery he faced.

TRENDING: Watch: 33 sixes smashed in RR vs CSK match with major record equalised

Holder, who had an INR 75 lakh base price in the IPL 2020 auction, had gone unsold. Holder has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) making a mere five appearances. He has 38 runs to his name with five wickets but SRH would hope he can bring his form from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 into the table.

SRH had suffered a crushing defeat against RCB in their IPL 2020 season opener in Dubai after a middle-order collapse but the Trevor Bayliss-led SRH staff would be hoping Holder provides them the solidity and versatility with both bat and ball.

“Official Statement: Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising,” SRH tweeted on Wednesday.

ALSO: Watch: MS Dhoni smashes three sixes in final over as ball lands outside the stadium

🚨 Official Statement 🚨



Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Abdul Samad is an exciting talent, can help SRH this season - Rashid Khan

Holder will now have to arrive to the UAE and undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine period while testing negative for COVID-19 thrice.

SRH next face KKR on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

