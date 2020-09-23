Watch: 33 sixes smashed in RR vs CSK match with major record equalised

As many as 33 sixes were hit during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah as the encounter equaled the record of most sixes in match in IPL history.

The previous record of 33 sixes hit in a match was held by the game played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in IPL 2020 where sixes were smashed in abundance.

However, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings players had another plan as plenty of sixes were hit in Sharjah as batsmen took advantage of shorter boundaries to entertain the fans with a high-scoring game, the first in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals put a whopping 216 on board after blistering knocks by Sanju Samson (nine sixes) and Steve Smith (four sixes). Jofra Archer played a fiery cameo which included four back-to-back sixes.

For Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis was at his best again as he hammered a 37-ball 72 laced by seven maximums whereas Shane Watson smoked four sixes. Sam Curran and MS Dhoni hit two and three sixes respectively as CSK fell short of 16 runs of the target.

Most sixes in an IPL match:

33 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 2018

33 RR vs CSK Sharjah 2020 *

31 CSK vs KKR Chennai 2018

31 KXIP vs KKR Indore 2018

31 DD vs GL Delhi 2017

Watch: All 33 sixes hit in RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match

CSK have played two matches so far while winning and losing one each. The MS Dhoni-led side has looked in touch and fans would be hoping for a good show from them in IPL 2020. Whereas RR fans would hope that there winning run continues even more so as Jos Buttler will be joining them for the next match.

