Watch: MS Dhoni smashes three sixes in final over as ball lands outside the stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday lost their second game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by 16 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai but fans got a glimpse of the MS Dhoni’s power-hitting. While plenty of debates surrounding Dhoni’s batting position and his intent are going on, the Super Kings skipper smashed three consecutive sixes out of the park in the final over of the match as he brutally hammered Tom Curran.

It may have been the case of too little too late for Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings but the bat flow, timing and pure power was back. The second six was so fiercely hit that the ball sailed out of the stadium, travelled across the road, where a passer-by found the ball only to take it with himself. The ball was replaced.

IN PICS | IPL trivia: Top records of 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the tournament

He's one lucky man.



Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020 ×

While Dhoni may be central to some flak by fans and pundits for coming too low in the batting order and playing a bit slow in his first 10 deliveries, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, after the match, said that the veteran stumper will take some time to be back to his best.

WATCH: MS Dhoni slams 3 sixes in a row against Tom Curran in CSK vs RR match

This was Dhoni’s second match in IPL 2020 after a break of more than a year. His last match for Team India was in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. On August 15, he announced his retirement from international cricket.

ALSO READ: Makes no sense to me: Gautam Gambhir slams MS Dhoni for batting at No. 7 vs RR

Here’s what Dhoni said in the post-match presentation: "With 217 on the board, we needed a very good start which was not the case. Steve and Samson batted very well. Need to give credit to their bowlers. Once you've seen the first innings, you know the length to bowl. Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman. Our spinners made the error to bowl too full. If we would've maybe restricted them to 200, it would've been a good game. I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help (why he isn't batting higher). Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam. Have the opportunity to try different things. If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off."

