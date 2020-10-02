IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the action continued in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Courtesy a fine half-century by young Priyam Garg, SRH posted 164 runs on the board in 20 overs but Chennai Super Kings fell short by seven to suffer their third defeat in four matches in IPL 2020.

This was CSK’s third defeat on the trot with the three-time IPL champions failing to find form, either with the bat or ball. CSK started strongly with the ball as they got rid of Jonny Bairstow for a three-ball duck. However, a mini-partnership from Manish Pandey and David Warner helped them get into rhythm.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni surpasses Suresh Raina to achieve monumental record in IPL

Kane Williamson (9) fell for cheap after a mix-up with Garg in the middle but the latter took the responsibility to smash a cracking 23-ball 50. Even Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a terrific 24-ball 31 to help SRH get to a competitive 164/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 165, CSK were off to a disastrous start as they lost Shane Watson for 1 before a flurry of wickets fell. Ambati Rayudu, who was coming after a hamstring niggle, could manage just eight runs while Kedar Jadhav, batting at number four, scored just three.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a good partnership but it was too little too late and perhaps slow for the three-time IPL winners as they suffered their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2020.

CSK and SRH will again be in action on Sunday as they face KXIP and MI respectively.

