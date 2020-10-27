IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: Can Warner & Co. keep their playoff hopes alive?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday as action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While Sunrisers Hyderabad are still alive in the race for playoffs, Delhi Capitals are mostly battling to finish within the top two spots and could become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

However, DC are heading into the match on the back of two consecutive defeats and that could motivate the SRH players to go all-out against a side that has suddenly started to struggle a bit.

For DC, only Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have performed consistently with the bat while others have performed in patches. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have also started to concede runs, after witnessing an economical first half of IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, SRH have also struggled massively in the tournament and have failed to perform consistently. Plenty of questions are being asked of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow as the opening duo has looked indifferent up top.

Talking about head-to-head encounters between DC and SRH, the former has won just six matches whereas Hyderabad have been victorious 10 times in 16 outings.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem

