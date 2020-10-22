IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Preview: Rajasthan Royals eye 4th spot; do-or-die game for Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday as the race for playoffs continues to enthral fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting fifth in the points table with eight points to their name in 10 matches, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh with six points in nine games in IPL 2020.

If Rajasthan Royals manage to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday then the Steve Smith-led outfit will climb straight to the fourth spot, replacing Kolkata Knight Riders in net run-rate. Interestingly, KKR, who are sitting fourth in the table, have the worst NRR and could be in trouble if it comes to taking the fourth spot with the same points as others.

Whereas it is almost a do-or-die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the defeat would see them in a similar spot as Chennai Super Kings and they will have to depend on other results besides winning all their remaining matches.

ALSO READ: India's tour of Australia gets green light; check full schedule

RR vs SRH - head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head statistics between RR and SRH, both the teams have won six matches each in 12 games. But in the last three encounters, RR have come victorious twice.

In the Dubai International Stadium, RR have played five matches and lost four while winning one. Whereas SRH have played seven games while winning four and losing three.

RR vs SRH - Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Sing



