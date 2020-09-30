IPL 2020, RR vs KKR Preview: Can DK and Co. stop high-flying Rajasthan Royals?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both the teams are heading into the match on the back of thumping wins in their previous matches and would be looking to continue their winning run in Dubai.

While KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter in IPL 2020, RR chased a record 224 against Kings XI Punjab to script history. Both the teams have hit the right chords in IPL 2020 and it would be interesting to see their approach when they meet each other on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Spin hero Rashid Khan pays tribute to late mother, his 'biggest fan'

RR vs KKR - Head-to-head stats:

Talking about head-to-head stats, both RR and KKR have won 10 matches each in their previous face-offs and the tie is firmly locked. However, in the UAE, RR have a 1-0 advantage over the Kolkata outfit and would look to continue the momentum in Dubai. Both RR and KKR have played two Super Overs as well.

In previous five matches, KKR have outplayed RR four times whereas the latter have won just 1 encounter. The team who have chased in the matches between RR and KKR hold an advantage when it comes to statistics with team batting second winning four of the five matches in the previous clashes.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Karthik picks 3 KKR players he will swap for Rabada, Iyer and Ashwin

Shubman Gill shone in KKR’s win over SRH and fans will have plenty of expectations from the young batsman to take the duty forward. Whereas a lot of eyes will be on the power-hitting duo of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russel along with costliest overseas players in IPL history, Pat Cummins.

For RR, Sanju Samson has been the star so far with Steve Smith providing crucial starts while opening the innings. RR fans would hope Jos Buttler fires all cylinders after a disappointing outing against KXIP.

RR vs KKR - Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

