IPL 2020: Record-breaking KL Rahul says he wasn't 'feeling in control' about his batting before RCB match

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul hammered a stunning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but said he was lacking confidence in his skills as a batsman ahead of the match, which was played in Dubai.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 deliveries as KXIP thumped RCB by 97 runs. Rahul now has the highest-ever score by an Indian in IPL history.

"I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Rahul had already spoken about his fears of losing skills leading up to the IPL as all the players returned to the field after a prolonged break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: KL Rahul's brilliance help KXIP defeat RCB by 97 runs

"Quite honestly I was nervous but I knew if I spend time in the middle, hit a few balls from the middle of bat, it will all settle down.

"I try to do (the same routines as I did when I was a player) but as a captain you have shortened time and you are running around and doing a lot of things," Rahul said.

"I still try to maintain the same routine. Once I am in the middle and during the toss is the only time I feel like a captain and otherwise I try to balance being a player and the captain," he said.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes expected to join Rajasthan Royals squad in 'early October': Report

After Rahul starred with the bat, KXIP bowlers put a disciplined performance to bundle out RCB for 109 in 17 overs.

"It's as complete a team performance as it can get. We had few different plans going into this game.

"We knew RCB have a power packed batting line up and we had to get 2-3 wickets up front and that also meant putting runs on the board, we know what these guys can do if they get set. The analyst, coaches and the management will be happy."

Rahul, who is in-charge of leading KXIP in IPL 2020, heaped praises on youngster Ravi Bishnoi, who again impressed while bagging three wickets against RCB.

"Something that has impressed me in him (Bishoni's heart of coming back even after an expensive start). I watched the U-19 World Cup. He has a lot of fight in him.

"Every time I throw the ball he wants to do well, he was a little nervous bowling at guys like Finchy and AB, once he got through that he did well," added Rahul.

