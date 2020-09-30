IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders end Rajasthan Royal's unbeaten run, win by 37 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday defeated Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium with the latter losing their first match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR bowlers stole the show with a lethal effort as they restricted RR for 137/9 to help the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit seal a comfortable 37-run win in Dubai.

While KKR posted 174/6 in 20 overs courtesy a fine knock by Shubman Gill (47) and unbeaten 34 off 23 from Eoin Morgan, RR faltered under pressure as they lost quick wickets early on and failed to recuperate from the early dismissals.

ALSO READ: Simon Doull backs KKR star Shubman Gill to lead an IPL side in two years

Opting to field first, RR got rid of misfiring Sunil Narine early on before Nitish Rana (22) stitched a mini-partnership with Sunil Narine. However, with Jofra Archer bowling a peach of a spell, KKR lost skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) and Andre Russell (24), pressure was on the Kolkata outfit at one point in time. However, Morgan, Cummins (12) and Kamlesh Nagarkoti (8*) took KKR to 174-run total.

Chasing 175, RR lost Steve Smith (3) early on before Shivam Mavi got rid of in-form Sanju Samson (8). Robin Uthappa (2), Riyan Parag (1) followed them in quick succession. While Rahul Tewatia (14) and Tom Curran stitched a partnership down the order, it was too little too late for the Rajasthan franchise.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK CEO gives update on Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo's fitness

This was RR’s first defeat in IPL 2020 with KKR continuing their winning run after suffering defeat in their season opener.

KKR next face Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday with RR playing Mumbai Indians next on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

