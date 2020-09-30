IPL 2020: CSK CEO gives update on Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo's fitness

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a torrid start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign with the MS Dhoni-led outfit lying at the bottom of the standings following two defeats and one win in their three matches so far in the T20 tournament, being played in the UAE behind closed doors.

CSK were missing two of their pillars in Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo due to injuries but there is good news for the Yellow Army fans.

Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Rayudu and Bravo are fit to take part in CSK’s next IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'Best save I have seen': Cricketing icons stunned by Nicholas Pooran's save

Rayudu starred in CSK’s only win in IPL 2020 so far but the franchise has struggled without their key man in the middle order.

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets,” the CSK CEO told Sportstar.

Bravo is another big-name player fit for CSK’s next game against SRH with the West Indies all-rounder already bowling in the nets to gear up for the T20 tournament. However, Sam Curran has excelled in Bravo’s absence and it would be interesting to see whether the Super Kings management drop the English all-rounder for Bravo.

ALSO READ: Will Hardik bowl for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020? Zaheer provides update

“He bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan when asked about Bravo. He further said that CSK are working hard to make a strong comeback in the campaign after losing the last two matches. “We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again.”