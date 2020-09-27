Will Hardik Pandya bowl for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020? Zaheer Khan provides an update

Hardik Pandya is yet to bowl for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders had said that the flamboyant all-rounder is not yet ready to bowl given his recent track record with injuries. Now, Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Zaheer Khan has given an update on when fans can expect to see Hardik take the bowling duties in IPL 2020.

Hardik was out for a few months owing to a back injury and is slowly getting into the groove when it comes to top-level cricket. He has not yet been given the ball in MI’s first two matches against CSK and KKR. Giving an update on Hardik, Zaheer said that Hardik is expected to bowl sometime in IPL 2020 but added that everyone has to listen to his body.

The former Indian pacer further said that they in regular consultation with the physios about Hardik’s fitness.

“We are all expecting him (Hardik) to bowl and he is someone who really changes that balance of any side when he is bowling and he understands that,” Zaheer said in Mumbai Indians’ pre-match conference.

“But we have to listen to his body and that is something the conversation which we have been having in consultation with the physios.

“We are looking forward for him to bowl, he is very keen and really wanting to bowl, we just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body. At the end of the day for any bowler injuries play a huge role,” he further said.

Hardik has scored 18 and 14 in the last two matches against KKR and CSK respectively and Zaheer said that Mumbai Indians are happy to have Hardik Pandya as a batsman.

“We are happy that he is there as a batter and with full fitness contributing and that is the exciting part and hopefully you will see bowl soon,” Zaheer added.

MI take on RCB on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

