Australia's Alyssa Healy overtakes MS Dhoni for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20I

Australian women team's Alyssa Healy on Sunday overtook MS Dhoni's record to register most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20I format, both in men's and women's cricket.

The woman player achieved the feat during the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand at the Allan Border Field.

Australia's Healy has 92 dismissals to her name in 99 T20I innings. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has 91 dismissals in 97 innings.

South Africa's Mark Boucher holds the overall record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper across formats in international cricket. The Proteas has made 998 dismissals in 467 international games. Boucher is followed by Adam Gilchrist (905 in 396 games) and Dhoni (829 in 538 matches).

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 after representing India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is. He holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). The 39-year-old is said to be the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.