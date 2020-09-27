IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Preview: Can Smith & Co. continue their winning run?

Rajasthan Royals are set to play Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday as the high-octane action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both RR and KXIP have the winning momentum and would be looking to continue the run on Sunday.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul were the stars for RR and KXIP respectively in their previous wins in IPL 2020 as both played some fabulous cricketing strokes. While Samson smashed 74 off 32 laced by nine sixes and boundary against CSK, Rahul hammered an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls powered 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

Interestingly, Sharjah recorded 33 sixes in the last match between KXIP and CSK and another high-scoring encounter is expected when RR and KXIP take the field on Sunday.

RR would be a bit wary about their bowling line-up that leaked 200 runs against CSK and a change or two could be made given that ace England batsman Jos Buttler is also available for selection. Either of David Miller or Tom Curran could make way for Butter as RR look to bolster their playing XI.

For KXIP, the bowling department has excelled with Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell making a lethal new-ball pair. Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi continues to impress and learn under Anil Kumble.

Given that the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has the shortest boundary and a score of around 200-210 is expected again.

KXIP vs RR Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

