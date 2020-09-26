IPL 2020: Expecting tough match against Kings XI Punjab, says Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royal’s Jos Buttler is gearing up to return to the playing XI after completing his quarantine phase since arriving in the UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Buttler will be available for RR’s next match against Kings XI Punjab and the England international said he is expecting a tough match against the KL Rahul-led outfit.

RR had defeated CSK by 16 runs in their opening clash in IPL 2020 and would be gunning to carry their winning run. Ahead of RR’s clash against KXIP, Buttler said that he is looking forward to take the field for the Rajasthan Royals while adding it was great to be back in the training after completing his quarantine.

"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions. I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Buttler said in an official release issued by the Royals.

"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah good atmosphere around, expecting a really tough match against Kings XI. Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. Can't wait to get back out there," he added.

Samson smoked 74 off 32 to help RR post 216/7 against CSK whereas Steve Smith hammered 69 runs. With the ball Rahul Tewatia bagged three wickets.

On the other hand, KXIP are coming on the back of a stunning win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the match promises to be a great contest between two in-form sides.