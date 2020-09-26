From Warner to Bhuvi: SRH players sweat it out before clash with KKR
Here are the pictures of the Sunrisers Hyderabad players as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Orange Army is desperate for their first win in IPL 2020.
Jonny Bairstow gears up
English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow gears up before his clash against KKR. He will be eyeing another great innings for his team tonight.
(Credits: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
(Photograph:Others)
Spin wizard takes aim!
Spin wizard Rashid Khan will be ready to puzzle KKR batsmen with his bowling.
(Credits: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
(Photograph:Others)
Skippy stretches it out!
Skipper David Warner is yet to go big in this tournament. How many half-centuries or centuries will Warner score this year?
(Credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
(Photograph:Others)
Legends supporting!
Sunrisers Hyderabad is being supported by cricketting greats like VVS Laxman and Muttiah Muralitharan. New tactics being blanned to bounce back and start afresh in IPL 2020.
(Credits: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
(Photograph:Others)
Will Williamson make it into playing XI?
Will ex-skipper make it into playing XI? Sunrisers might boost their batting line-up by adding the Kiwi into the playing XI.