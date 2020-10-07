IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Preview: DK's Knights take on Dhoni's Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While KKR head into the match after a nail-biting defeat to Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings would be riding high on confidence following their 10-wicket triumph against Kings XI Punjab.

KKR are still in the top four after winning two matches out of their four encounters played so far, whereas CSK are sitting fifth with three defeats and two victories from their five matches.

Both teams have match-winning players but it would be interesting to see what combination they put out and all eyes will be on their batting line-up after much scrutiny from pundits and fans in the last couple of weeks. Nonetheless, it is going to be battle between youth and sheer experience given the average age of both the squads.

KKR vs CSK, Head-to-head stats:

Talking about the head-to-head stats from KKR vs CSK matches, the Kolkata outfit have just seven wins from 21 face-offs with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai bagging 13 wins from their matches.

In last five matches, KKR have won two clashes whereas CSK have a slight advantage with three wins under their belt. This will be for the first time that both CSK and KKR are locking horns in the UAE.

KKR vs CSK Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma