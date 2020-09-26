IPL 2020: KKR register first win in tournament after beating SRH by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders seal an easy win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as they beat them by seven wickets on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers skipper David Warner won the toss and chose to bat first. However, Kolkata bowlers kept Sunrisers' batsmen from hitting boundaries and restricted them to 142 runs. Manish Pandey was the best batsman for Sunrisers in the match. He scored 51 runs off 38 balls. All the others failed to leave an impact in the match.

KKR's Cummins, Chakravarthy and Russell scalped a wicket each.

In the second innings, KKR were off to a bad start after Narine was out on a duck. However, Nitish Rana's cameo brought the Knight Riders into the match. Shubman Gill played brave innings of 70 runs off 62 balls and his partnership with English skipper Eoin Morgan helped KKR control the innings and seal an easy win.

Shubman Gill was adjudged the player of the match for his half-century.

With that loss, SRH go at the bottom of the table after losing two consecutive matches. After this loss, teams winning the toss have lost seven out of eight matches.