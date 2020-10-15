IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Preview, stats, probable XI

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul's 'unlucky' Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab have had a woeful run this year. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one win (that came against Royal Challengers Bangalore) and six losses. However, the return of Universe Boss Chris Gayle on a ground like Sharjah might just do the trick for Punjab. KL Rahul and Co. need to win every match from now on to still make it into the playoffs. Kings XI have been unlucky this season. The last match, they almost won it against Kolkata Knight Riders but they crumbled in the final moments giving the match to KKR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have had a good run this year. They have been defeated twice this year, one of them was handed by Kings XI. AB de Villiers' blistering in Sharjah against Kolkata Knight Riders makes him lethal for Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli has also found his form and will be dangerous. RCB are currently standing on the third position in the points table, and win will take them to the second position.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP leads the head-to-head count 13-12.

Probable XI

KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin/K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal