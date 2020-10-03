IPL 2020: Iyer, Nortje star as Delhi Capitals overcome Kolkata Knight Riders challenge

Delhi Capitals on Saturday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by a whopping margin of 18 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. With the thumping win, DC return back to winning ways and now have three wins off their four matches so far in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Riding on a breathtaking 88-run knock off 38 deliveries from captain Shreyas Iyer, DC posted a whopping 228-4 in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave DC a superb start as they stitched a quickfire 56-run opening stand. While Shaw scored 66 off 42, Dhawan managed 26 off 16. Along with Iyer, Rishabh Pant played a blistering knock of 38 runs off 17 runs to help DC post a mammoth 228 on the scoreboard.

Chasing 229, KKR were off to a disastrous start as they lost opener Sunil Narine (3) cheaply. Even in-form opener Shubman Gill couldn’t covert his start to a good score as he departed for 28 off 22 deliveries. While Nitish Rana played a handy knock with his half-century (58 off 35), Andre Russell failed to get going as he departed for 8-ball 13. Skipper Dinesh Karthik largely struggled in his stay with an 8-ball 5.

Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi lighted up the Sharjah Stadium with some huge sixes but it was too little too late for Kolkata Knight Riders as they fell short by 18 runs to lose their second match in four outings so far in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

KKR will next face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi whereas DC will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.

