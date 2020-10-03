IPL 2020: Out or not-out? Fans question Samson's dismissal and Chahal's catch in RR vs RCB match

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Oct 03, 2020, 06.32 PM(IST)

IPL 2020: Out or not-out? Fans question Sanju Samson's dismissal and Yuzvendra Chahal's catch in RR vs RCB match (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Photograph:( Twitter )

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continuing in the UAE, Rajasthan Royals took on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While RR opted to bat first given the hot and humid conditions in the afternoon match, the Steve Smith-led outfit weren’t off to the best of start as they lost the skipper and star batsman Sanju Samson early. 

Yuzvendra Chahal pulled off a stunner to dismiss Samson as the Indian spinner took a terrific caught and bowled to send the in-form RR batsman packing back to the hut. While there have been arguments on Chahal’s catch on social media platform Twitter, the third umpire felt there was no conclusive evidence to change the decision of the on-field umpire. 

While Samson played it straight back to Chahal, the ball appeared to have touched the ground. However, it seemed like there was a finger underneath the ball and with not many camera angles available, third umpire went with the on-field call and dismissed Samson. 

Here's how fans reacted

However, following Samson’s departure, Robin Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror stitched a good partnership and were followed by handy knock by Rahul Tewatia down the order. 

Whereas Chahal was handed over the Purple Cap after the RCB bowler picked three wickets to sit atop the wicket-takers list in IPL 2020.

RCB need 155 runs to win the match against Rajasthan Royals with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal batting at the time when this report was written.
 

