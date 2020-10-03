DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Preview: Iyer-DK face off in battle of sixes in Sharjah

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium as the cricketing action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. Both DC and KKR are exciting sides on paper and have shown good form in the tournament so far.

While KKR are heading into the match on the back of back-to-back wins, DC lost their previous encounter against SRH. However, plenty of runs are expected when DC and KKR take to the field in Sharjah with smaller boundaries coming into the play.

Talking about the head-to-head statistics, DC and KKR have played 24 matches with KKR emerging victorious in 13 matches whereas Delhi have won the other 11 games.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Interestingly, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has witnessed the highest run-rate so far in the death overs with the numbers standing at a whopping 13.74 runs an over in IPL 2020.

With plenty of sixes awaited, all eyes will be on the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik among others.

Even the youngsters in both the squad have lived upto the hype so far with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi among others shining in the early phase of IPL 2020.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Fleming loses cool when asked about Kedar and Dhoni's batting role

DC vs KKR - Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

