IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Preview: Iyer-DK face off in battle of sixes in Sharjah
With Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to lock horns in IPL 2020, let us take a look at live online streaming and telecast details for the match.
Fireworks await as Delhi Capitals are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match of Saturday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. KKR are heading into the match on the back of two back-to-back wins whereas DC lost their previous encounter against SRH.
Given the shorter boundaries and flat track in Sharjah, plenty of runs, sixes and boundaries are expected from the match. All eyes will be on the big hitters Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik with fans expecting raining sixes on Saturday.
Sharjah have hosted two high-scoring encounters already with Rajasthan Royals successfully chasing a record 234 in their match against Kings XI Punjab.
Team batting first will definitely target a score to the north of 200.
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 3).
The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at WION.