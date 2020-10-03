IPL 2020, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: How to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Oct 03, 2020

DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Preview: Iyer-DK face off in battle of sixes in Sharjah Photograph:( Twitter )

With Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set to lock horns in IPL 2020, let us take a look at live online streaming and telecast details for the match.

Fireworks await as Delhi Capitals are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match of Saturday as the action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continues. KKR are heading into the match on the back of two back-to-back wins whereas DC lost their previous encounter against SRH. 

Given the shorter boundaries and flat track in Sharjah, plenty of runs, sixes and boundaries are expected from the match. All eyes will be on the big hitters Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik with fans expecting raining sixes on Saturday.

Sharjah have hosted two high-scoring encounters already with Rajasthan Royals successfully chasing a record 234 in their match against Kings XI Punjab. 

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming loses cool when asked about Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni's batting position

Team batting first will definitely target a score to the north of 200.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 3).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at WION.
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 03, 2020 | Match 15 Innings Break
Indian Premier League, 2020
RCB
 VS
RR
154/6
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 02, 2020 | Match 14
Indian Premier League, 2020
CSK
(20.0 ov) 157/5
VS
SRH
164/5 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 01, 2020 | Match 13
Indian Premier League, 2020
KXIP
(20.0 ov) 143/8
VS
MI
191/4 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Full Scorecard →