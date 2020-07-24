'IPL 2020 is here!' - Twitterati left overjoyed as tournament dates are revealed

With Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel confirming that the BCCI is looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for IPL 2020, fans were overjoyed as they took to social media platform Twitter to express their emotions as the world’s biggest T20 tournament is set to return after being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic earlier.

"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told a leading news agency.

Earlier, the ICC officially postponed the T20 World Cup on Monday which opened up a window for IPL 2020. The BCCI has started to work on the details relating to the cash-rich tournament which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) subject to government approval.

While the official announcement is expected only after the IPL Governing Council meeting, the BCCI has started to chalk out the logistical plans along with all the franchises.

The logistics and operations team from the BCCI will also leave for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to check on the preparations for IPL.

The IPL Governing Council meeting is set to take place in a few days’ time with the officials expected to decide on the SOPs, issues with broadcasters and scheduling details for the money-spinning tournament.

Fans were elated to know the dates of IPL 2020 and bombarded social media while expressing their happiness after being left craving for live cricket action for months.

However, an official announcement regarding IPL 2020 and the schedule is expected only after IPL’s Governing Council meeting.