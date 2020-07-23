IPL GC Agenda: Focus on SOPs, broadcasters' demand keeping UAE time in mind

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for IPL franchises from the BCCI is set to be the focal point of discussion when IPL Governing Council meets in few days’ time. Since the official postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020, the Indian cricket board is planning meticulously to conduct IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are seeking an approval from the central government for their request for a shift due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Inda.

"There will be three principal points on the agenda and that will primarily be discussed as and when the GC meets," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The primary points are as follows:

1) Shifting to UAE, dates, venues, matches:

After getting green signal from government departments, the BCCI will inform the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) for hosting the IPL 2020.

"As far as I know, they are not curtailing the tournament. We will have all the 60 matches in the old format where teams play 14 games," a senior official of one of the popular franchise said.

The duration of IPL 2020 is set to be between 44 to 48 days depending on the double headers that BCCI approves. As per the original schedule, there were just five double headers on Sundays but given the current circumstances, the number of double headers could increase.

2) SOP for teams, bio-bubble, training facilities:

There are three grounds available in the UAE -- Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) and the Sharjah ground. Furthermore, the BCCI is set to rent the grounds of the ICC Academy for training purposes.

The ICC Academy has two full-sized cricket grounds along with 38 turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches, a 5700 square foot outdoor conditioning area along with physiotherapy and medicine centre.

"The teams that will be stationed in Dubai can practice at the ICC Academy by paying a fee," the senior official said.

As per the health protocol in Dubai, people carrying negative COVID-19 test report don’t have to go for quarantine. Also there is DXB app (similar to Aarogya Setu) in India which players and officials need to download.

"The hotels where we book rooms, the floors that will have our team members will be a sanitized areas and that will be done in consultation with hotel authorities," a franchise official informed.

If commercial flights are given an approval then most franchises will be heading to the UAE in the fourth week of August.

3) Issues with broadcaster

There will be talks on the duration of the tournament which is massive for host broadcasters considering they paid a whopping sum for the deal. Discussions are expected to be on the timing of evening/night matches whether they should be held at usual 8pm IST slot or be pushed forward by half an hour.

In case the tournament starts between September 26 and 29 and goes on till November 14 (Diwali), double-headers might not exceed more than seven which will be good news for broadcasters.

(With inputs from PTI)

