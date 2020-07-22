Aakash Chopra explains why Royal Challengers Bangalore might find success if IPL happens in UAE

A window opened up for the BCCI to organise the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after ICC officially postponed the T20 World Cup on Monday. As per IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, the Indian board is all set to take IPL 2020 to the UAE with more details expected once the IPL Governning Council meeting is over.

A lot of questions popped up as soon as UAE was partially confirmed by Brijesh Patel as the host of IPL 2020. The pitch conditions, temperature, outfield and other aspects of the game comes into play when there’s a change of country. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra if of the view that players may have to suffer with dehydration and heat.

“There will be no problem although they might have to fight a little bit with the heat. For now, the weather is good. Let’s be fair, UAE experiences a lot of heat. But September and October are still the pleasant months,” Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel ‘Aakash Vani’.

ALSO READ: Is virtual commentary in IPL 2020 possible? Deep Dasgupta explains

“The problem I am seeing is that if the IPL starts on 26 September and ends on 7 November, it is about 6 weeks including the final week of playoffs, there might be lot of double-headers with the league phase to be completed in 5 weeks,” he added.

“In double-headers, however pleasant it might be, it is after all the heat of the middle east. So, batsmen might get dehydrated,” the cricketer-turned commentator added.

Chopra further said that RCB might do well in the UAE. The former Indian batsman said that teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will also have an upper hand in terms on getting the most of out the conditions in the UAE.

ALSO READ: ‘AB de Villiers was in line to play T20 World Cup,’ reveals South Africa's Quinton de Kock

“Batting conditions would not have much of an impact. In fact, certain teams may start feeling better. RCB for example, because when the grounds are big your bowling is not exposed that much even if it is weak. RCB I think might actually do well.”

“You have got teams who have a lot of good spinners, so Chennai Super Kings will once again be the super kings.” Even Kings XI Punjab, the place suits them a lot as well since Maxwell plays very well there,” he added.

“Overall if we see, batsmen will not face much problems although they have to be careful about the heat because there will be lot of double-headers,” the former India batsman further said.

