Emirates Cricket Board awaiting final nod from BCCI to host IPL 2020

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed to WION that they are awaiting an official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be hosted by the UAE with IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirming the same on Tuesday.

However, the BCCI would require government permission to go ahead with the tournament, abroad. The Indian board has applied for a permission for IPL 2020 and the next IPL Governing Council meeting is likely to come with a concrete decision relating to the cash-rich tournament.

ALSO READ: Planning for full-fledged IPL 2020, most likely in the UAE: Brijesh Patel

With the IPL heading abroad, the Emirates Cricket Board is awaiting final confirmation from the BCCI in relation to being the host of the tournament and looking to pace up things once the Indian cricket board gains approval from the Indian government on hosting IPL outside India.

“We are, in fact, awaiting final confirmation from the BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India. At this stage we are holding on making any comment,” the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement to WION.

Earlier, Patel had said that the plan is to have a full-fledged IPL comprising of 60 games with the UAE being the “most likely” host.

ALSO READ: Is virtual commentary in IPL 2020 possible? Deep Dasgupta explains

"The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full-fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE," Patel told PTI.

On Monday, the ICC announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic which opened up a window for IPL 2020.