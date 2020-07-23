NOCs to be provided to all South African IPL-bound players: CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed to WION that it will be providing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to all the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) bound players.

“After speaking to our director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, we can confirm that CSA will provide players with the NOCs for the Indian Premier League,” CSA said in a statement to WION.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hold the cash-rich tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an official confirmation expected following the IPL Governing Council meeting in next few days’ time.

There are as many as 10 South African players who were picked to play IPL 2020 with the likes of AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Dale Steyn headlining the elusive list.

The ten South Africa players are set to participate in IPL 2020 are: AB de Villiers (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Dale Steyn (RCB), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Imran Tahir (CSK), Lungi Ngidi (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Hardus Viljoen (Kings XI Punjab), and David Miller (Rajasthan Royals).

Earlier, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had confirmed that it will providing NOCs to all the IPL-bound players with Cricket South Africa being the latest entrant to be on the same page.

On Wednesday, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had told WION that they are still awaiting an official confirmation regarding hosting of IPL 2020.

“We are, in fact, awaiting final confirmation from the BCCI regarding being the host nation. There is also the final condition of BCCI gaining approval from the Indian government that they can host the IPL outside India. At this stage we are holding on making any comment,” the Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement to WION.

With the IPL Governing Council meet set to take place in a few days’ time, SOPs, issues with broadcasters, schedule, match timings are set to be the top agendas.