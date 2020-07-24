IPL 2020 to be played between September 19 and November 8, confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that the 13th edition of the T20 tournament is set to be played on September 19 with the final on November 8. Patel further said that all the eight franchises have been informed about the same.

With the T20 World Cup postponed, the BCCI is working to conduct IPL 2020 in the UAE but are awaiting government approval to hold the tournament outside India.

"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told a leading news agency.

However, the schedule of Caribbean Premier League, which is scheduled to end on September 10, and England and Australia limited-overs series in the UK till September 15, could be an issue due to the narrow gap between the bilateral series and IPL 2020.

Patel said these issues would be picked up in the Governing Council meeting that is to be held in few days’ time.

"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week," he said.

While the official announcement is expected only after the IPL Governing Council meeting, the BCCI has started to chalk out the logistical plans along with all the franchises. Apart from IPL franchises, logistics and operations team from the BCCI are also set to leave for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to check on the preparations for the tournament.

The ICC on Monday announced the postponement of T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in some of the countries while asserting that time isn’t the best to host so many teams. The decision opened a window for the BCCI to organise IPL 2020.