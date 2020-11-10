IPL 2020 Final: 'We have nothing to lose,' says DC captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of MI match

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a cracking final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other thrice in IPL 2020, the Mumbai outfit has come out victorious in each occasion. However, Mumbai Indians have never won the final of IPL when batting second and that could be the reason behind DC opting to bat first.

After winning the toss, a confident Iyer said that batting first in the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad worked wonders for his side and hence, they went with the same decision. Iyer further said that the pitch looked amazing to bat on while praising Mumbai Indians for the brand of cricket they have played for many years. He concluded that Delhi Capitals have nothing to lose and want to enjoy the evening in what is their first-ever final in IPL history.

The team atmosphere is really motivated: Shreyas Iyer

“We'll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We've seen it through the tournament and in a big final, runs on the board helps. The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they've been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we have to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day. We are sticking with the same team,” Iyer said at the toss.

Whether Delhi Capitals can defeat Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2020 is yet to be seen but nonetheless, it should be a nail-biting contest in Dubai.

