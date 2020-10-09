IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals hammer Rajasthan Royals, go atop points table

Delhi Capitals on Friday defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit continued to march strong in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rajasthan Royals suffered their fourth defeat in six matches in IPL 2020 whereas Delhi Capitals go atop the points table after sealing their fifth win in seven matches.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals were off to a rocky start as they lost opener Shikhar Dhawan (5) early. While Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were stitching a partnership, Jofra Archer got the better of Shaw before Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a stunning run-out to send Iyer packing.

Rishabh Pant too fell for a run-out. However, Marcus Stoinis (39), Shimron Hetmyer (45), Harshal Patel (16) and Axar Patel (17) played crucial knocks in the second phase of the first innings to take Delhi Capitals to a competitive total of 184/8 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant a major asset for Delhi Capitals, says Brian Lara

While 185 seemed a cake-walk in Sharjah keeping the shorter boundaries and flat deck in mid, Delhi Capitals bowled terrific line and length to restrict the stroke-play of the Rajasthan Royals batsmen. Jos Buttler (13) departed early.

While youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to find rhythm in his knock of 34 runs, Steve Smith was dismissed for 24. Sanju Samson, who was the star for RR in the first couple of match, continued his dry run of form as he could manage just 5.

After that, the Delhi Capitals bowlers dominated the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to register a comfortable 46-run win to go atop the IPL 2020 standings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window: Players list, eligibility criteria, rules and more

RR will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Dubai whereas DC will take on Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

