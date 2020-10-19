IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Preview: Battle to stay alive in the playoff race

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the race to stay alive in the competition and fight for top-four finish pick up pace in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

When CSK and RR met last time in IPL 2020, Rajasthan won the encounter by 16 runs in Sharjah but the margin of defeat could have been much higher if not for MS Dhoni’s three sixes in the death. Both CSK and RR are trying to pick up form in the second phase of IPL 2020 and that makes the contest even more spectacular.

Both CSK and RR have quality players in their side and would head into the match feeling confident about clinching the crucial two points.

Talking about head-to-head matches between CSK and RR, Chennai Super Kings have been victorious 14 times out of 22 with Rajasthan Royals winning the remaining eight. However, in the last five matches, RR have closed down the tally with two wins with CSK edging it slightly with three.

Given the longer boundaries and slow track, a score of 170 is deemed as competitive and preference to bat first is clear.

Milestone approaching: MS Dhoni will become the first player to feature in 200 IPL games

CSK vs RR - Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Aniruddha Joshi, David Miller, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

