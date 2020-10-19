Indian Premier League or Super Over Premier League!

All hell broke loose when the cricketing world feasted on three Super Overs in two matches on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) touched new heights when it comes to intense encounters and nail-biting drama. While fans were gushing over the fact that the day match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went to the Super Over, little did they know that the evening game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will let them witness two Super Overs in a single match – the first such occurrence in IPL history.

The Indian Premier League is known for its quality and is regarded as the best T20 tournament in the world. The matches on Sunday just gave it a seal of approval. And yes, it was not the first time that matches went to Super Over in IPL 2020, remember DC vs KXIP and RCB vs MI?

The most heartening fact about IPL 2020 is the sub-stories it provides. In the first match, it was former KKR captain and current captain, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan who stitched a crucial partnership before Lockie Ferguson, playing his first game in IPL 2020, took over the charge with the ball. DK's conversations with Varun Chakravarthy are something which fans look forward to whenever KKR play. The young Abdul Samad showing his hitting prowess in the death overs. Kuldeep Yadav making a brave comeback.

In the second match, young Arshdeep Singh picking two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Or substitute fielder Anukul Roy running to take the catch of Nicholas Pooran in the Super Over. Or even the best batsman of IPL 2020, KL Rahul, trying the uncanny reverse scoop in the Super Over. IPL is magic!

While David Warner smashed Andre Russell for 17 runs in the final over of SRH vs KKR match to take the game to the Super Over. Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, just managed seven runs off Trent Boult in the 20th over of second innings to take the MI vs KXIP game to the Super Over.

For KKR, Lockie Ferguson’s heroics with the ball, in main match and Super Over, eased them to 10 points in IPL 2020 points table, the MI vs KXIP match had different drama. After being tied at 176 in regular 20-over affair, Jasprit Bumrah restricted Punjab to just five runs in first Super Over before Mohammed Shami steamed in to repeat the same for his Team India team-mate.

Chris Jordan with the ball for Punjab in the second Super Over, conceded 11 runs. It could have been 15 but an acrobatic stop by Mayank Agarwal in the boundary line didn’t allow it. Next, a six by ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle and a boundary by Agarwal to finish the job for Kings XI Punjab.

Did you know: It was the second time in IPL history that a Super Over was also tied. The last time it happened in 2014, in the match between RR and KKR in Abu Dhabi. However, RR were declared winners on the basis of boundary-count rule.

While it was not the first time that two Super Overs were played in day in a particular tournament, it was the first time in IPL history that the incident happened. The first time two Super Overs were played in the same tournament on same day was on August 27, 2011: Lancashire v Leicestershire and Hampshire v Somerset.

With the IPL throwing twist and tales in every corner, the action is going to be more intense than ever with race to playoffs picking pace with every passing match.

