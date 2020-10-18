IPL 2020: CSK's Stephen Fleming provides Dwayne Bravo injury update

Chennai Super Kings opted for Ravindra Jadeja to bowl the last over against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday as it was revealed that Dwayne Bravo went off the field after suffering an injury. Bravo was the final over option for CSK but Dhoni had to go with Jadeja as the Windies all-rounder was unavailable to bowl.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed the extent of Bravo’s injury while revealing that it is serious enough to keep him out for a few days or couple of weeks. Fleming further said that Bravo was disappointed that he wasn’t able to bowl the final over.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that's pretty much for what he is in the team for. He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks,” Fleming said.

Jadeja was left exposed against two left-handers – Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan – as DC finished off the match with two massive sixes to bag another win in IPL 2020.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us. Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

With Bravo out and CSK lying low in the points table, it would be interesting to see whether the three-time IPL winners go for overseas bowling options. They have the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir warming the bench.

