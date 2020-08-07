IPL 2020: CSK opts against allowing family members for IPL 2020, players to live near Burj Khalifa

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed out a 16-page SOP to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for the 13th edition of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided against allowing family members to accompany players to the UAE at least for the initial phase of the tournament.

As per the SOPs issued by the BCCI, families travelling have been strictly asked to remain in the bio-bubble and they would not be able to move out or meet anyone who isn’t part of the bio-secure environment and hence the franchise has decided against accommodating family members, at least for now.

The BCCI’s SOP also force franchises to limit their squad to 24 players, which will see the likes of Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, drop one player each from the team.

As per a report in TOI, CSK players will gather in Chennai on August 19 and will start preparations for the cash-rich tournament after landing in Dubai. They will be hosted by a hotel near the iconic Burj Khalifa after being taken by a chartered flight from India to the UAE.

"At least for the initial phase, the families won't be travelling with the players. No commercial flights are being allowed to fly out so CSK have to arrange for a chartered flight," a source told TOI.

Players will remain in a seven-day isolation before the resumption of training and will undergo four COVID-19 tests. Everyone has to come out COVID-19 negative in their tests in India and the UAE.

The IPL 2020 is set to kickstart from September 19 with the final scheduled on November 10.

