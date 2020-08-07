IPL 2020: BCCI gets 'in principle' government approval to shift tournament to UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received and ‘in principle’ government approval to shift the much-talked-about Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with all eight franchises already preparing by initiating quarantine and COVID-19 testing protocols for players and support staff.

As per a report in PTI, a permission in writing is due to come any time in the next week days as IPL 2020 gears up to be hosted by the UAE.

"We have got the approval in principle to go ahead and the papers will be landing anytime," a top source told PTI.

As mandated by the BCCI, most of the franchises are set to leave for the UAE after August 20 while three-time IPL winners Chennai Supers Kings looking to leave the base on August 22. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have quarantined their domestic players at their base.

Some of the franchises are arranging COVID-19 tests for their players in their respective cities before they head for departure bases, i.e Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, for the UAE.

"It's always good if they have a PCR-Test done and land with a negative report. Then they can have two teats done 24 hours apart as the BCCI SOP mentions before we fly to the UAE," a senior franchise official said on conditions of anonymity.

"While two tests are mandatory, most franchises will have at least four tests done before leaving India," he added.

The players and support staff have been allowed to travel with their families only if all of them remain in the bio-bubble, as per BCCI’s SOP for IPL 2020. However, as per the report, players across teams are not too eager due to strict quarantine rules.

"I have a five-year-old and I can't risk travelling with my family in this situation, health safety is paramount," a senior player said.

A couple of franchises will be taking up to 60 people, including full-fledged medical teams for daily health check-ups and the mandated COVID-19 testing of players every fifth day.

"The BCCI has said every fifth day testing in UAE but if franchises want, they can ramp up the rate. As we have said earlier, any upgrade on the SOP is welcome. However, there is very less chance of the quarantine period getting reduced (from the mandatory six days)," a senior BCCI official said.

(With PTI inputs)

