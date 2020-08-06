IPL 2020: After Vivo's exit, BYJU's and Coca-Cola likely to join race for title sponsorship

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday officially announced that their sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile manufacturing giants Vivo has been suspended for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After the deal with Vivo was suspended for the year, BCCI is set to invite fresh tender for title sponsorship for IPL 2020 and the likes of Coca-Cola India, BYJU’s and Amazon are likely to bid for sponsorship deal for the 13th edition of IPL.

The move to suspend the deal with Vivo came after the BCCI came under severe backlash on social media platforms over retaining Chinese mobile brand as title sponsor for the money spinning T20 tournament, which is set to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

ALSO READ: Official: BCCI-Vivo suspend partnership for IPL 2020

Vivo’s exit was also heavily influenced by the calls to boycott Chinese good after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash as political tensions grew between India and China.

As per reports, Coca-Cola India, BYJU’s and Amazon are ready to bid to become title sponsor for IPL 2020. Notably, Byju’s is already the sponsor for Indian cricket team. Reportedly, BYJU’s has set aside Rs 300 crore for the sponsorship deal. The edtech company is also team sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan being its brand ambassador.

ALSO READ: Exclusive - Kohli, Finch driven captains and inspirational players: Kane Richardson

Coca-Cola India insisted that it is committed to remain invested in cricket. “We continue to stay invested in cricket and (are) observing how the situation evolves. We are awaiting more details before making a decision," Coca-Cola said in an emailed reply, as per Livemint.

Vivo had signed a five-year deal with the BCCI as title sponsor for IPL in 2017 and pay around Rs 440 crore per year to the Indian board. The deal is likely to be revived from the next edition of IPL.